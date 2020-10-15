Witness video shows officer-involved shooting of man who allegedly stabbed mother

Witness video of the officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning shows blurry details leading up to 27-year-old Jose Marcos Ramirez’s death.

Shortly before nine in the morning, Bakersfield Police got a call about a man who stabbed his mother several times at East 18th and Sonora Streets. According to a witness, Ramirez ran about four blocks to East Truxtun and Baker where the fatal shots were fired.

BPD said they first tried non-lethal foam rounds to stop him. In the video, an officer shouts “he’s got a knife in his hand,” and they order Ramirez to get down. Split seconds later, eight shots are heard. Ramirez died at the hospital.

According to Kern County court records, he’s served jail time for battery on a person and battery on a peace officer, as well as assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, among other charges. Ramirez hasn’t had any charges since 2015.

This marks the twelfth fatal officer-involved shooting this year. BPD said footage from body cameras will be released soon.