BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said with lower water levels in the Kern River, search and rescue teams used the opportunity to search for people lost in the river, but whose bodies had not been recovered.

Search and rescue teams were out at the river early Thursday morning after outflows were reduced to zero to make repairs needed at a hydroelectric plant at the base of the Isabella Dam.

The family of one man who was lost at the river was at the river with search crews Thursday morning.

Family told 17’s Jim Scott, they were there hoping to find Paul Quinn. According to the family, Quinn was the driver who lost control of a truck and crashed into the river along Highway 178 on March 31. Officials said no one was found after searching on March 31.

Sheriff’s officials said no bodies were found during the search Thursday.