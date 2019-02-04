Wisconsin race car driver takes home the glory

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 5th Annual Winter Showdown at Kern County Raceway Park kicked off the 2019 racing season.

Saturday night was the final night of the two-day event.

Top drivers from around the country battled it out in what's known as "The Richest Short Track Race" in the nation.

The winner of the evening was Ty Majeski from Wisconsin.

Majeski took home not only prize money, but bragging rights as well.