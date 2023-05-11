BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the Sierra snowmelt continues, rafting businesses in the Kern River Valley are preparing for a summer season like no other in recent memory, as local officials ramp up warnings of the river’s unforgiving torrent.

“This year’s river levels are just epic,” Chris Brown, an owner at Whitewater Voyages in Kernville said. “I haven’t seen the water levels this high, very few people have.”

This year, winter storms and melting snow have left the Kern River roaring, throwing local rafting businesses who rely on the river’s flow a lifeline after years of shortened seasons.

“It’s going to be a really long rafting season, especially compared to the last three years where we had COVID drought and then drought again,” Matt Volpert, owner of Kern River Outfitters in Wofford Heights said.

Volpert said in 2021 he had to end the rafting season in mid-July, followed by an end date of mid-August in 2022. This year, he said he will be able to continue the season through September. Both Volpert and Brown said they have seen an uptick in reservations.

“People are calling from all over the world. They know what’s going on,” Brown said. “It’s going to be world-class rafting from late June all the way through October.”

However, Brown and Volpert urge people not to go in the river without a professional as local officials are warning the public not to fall victim to the ‘Killer Kern.’

“We don’t want anybody in the river right now,” Kern Fire Chief Aaron Duncan said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Kern Sheriff Donny Youngblood said he believes it will be a better year when it comes to safety in the Kern River because the visibly high and raging water will deter people from trying to get in.

“If someone is stupid enough to get in that water, we are probably going to have to find their body later in the spring,” Sheriff Youngblood said on 17 News at Sunrise on Thursday.

Tulare Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced closures of the Kern River in Tulare County last week, quickly clarifying it did not apply to businesses and experienced rafters. Youngblood said he would not close any part of the river in Kern.

“Our lake is finally done, so all of this water we can now capture and that’ll hold us over for another three years in case we do fall back into a drought,” Volpert said. “So the future is looking very bright here on the Kern.”