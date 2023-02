BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Facing the elements is sometimes part of the job of a TV news reporter and 17’s Marco Torrez found that out Friday.

Marco and photojournalist Juan Corona were at the base of the Grapevine for much of the day Friday covering the multi-hour closure of Interstate 5. Cold weather, rain and wind didn’t stop Marco from giving reports throughout the day on 17 News.

I-5 eventually reopened to traffic Friday afternoon.