Winter storm dumps snow on California ski resorts in time for holiday openings

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Ski resorts across the state got an early Christmas gift from mother nature: snow, and lots of it!

China Peak Mountain Resort got plenty of fresh snow. Management said the resort will open Friday.

China peak CEO Tim Cohee said while there is now plenty of snow, there’s a lack of employees and is looking to hire this winter. The resort is located 65 miles northeast of Fresno along Huntington Lake.

Six inches of snow fell in a matter of hours at Big Bear and skiers wasted no time hitting the slopes.

Mountain roads are dangerous now and require chains.

Alta Sierra Ski Resort staff said they got more than two feet of snow Tuesday. They added if that’s any indication of what is to come, they could be opening earlier than normal this season.

They have not set an opening date yet.