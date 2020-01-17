Winter storm brings snow, ice, rain, gusty winds to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fast-moving winter storm brought snowy conditions on some roads, wet weather on city streets and gusty winds to neighborhoods in Kern County.

In Bakersfield, several traffic collisions were reported throughout the city.

Winds caused minor delays for some drivers with tumbleweeds blown on roadways. There were reports of tumbleweeds blocking a portion of the Westside Parkway.

One viewer captured video of tumbleweeds blowing through Northwest Bakersfield near Allen and Hageman roads.

At one point, more than 3,500 PG&E customers were in the dark and cold as crews worked to repair downed power lines. Power remained out for about 300 customers in East Bakersfield late Thursday night.

CHP and Caltrans worked to keep roads open as snow fell along Interstate 5 and Highway 58 into Tehachapi.

Reported snow flurries at the summit required CHP to escort traffic from Lebec to Highway 138. Interstate 5 did not close as the snow fell Thursday night, however, and CHP stopped escorting traffic just before 11 p.m.

All lanes are reported open along I-5.

Highway 58 also saw snowfall but it remained open. Caltrans crews were working to keep roads open Thursday. Drivers are reminded to be aware of any workers on the side of the road.