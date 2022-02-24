BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s second-most valuable crop is bouncing back after a recent storm. Experts say this week’s chilly weather dealt a blow to Kern County’s almond industry.

The California Almond Board says most of the world’s almonds come from the Central Valley, bringing more than $5 billion to the state every year. But recent storms aren’t the only challenge facing one of Kern’s most valuable exports.

Local experts say almond trees are blooming right now, but this week’s storm could damage farms. David Norris has worked in the almond business for nearly 40 years.

“There will be some damage, but so far it looks relatively minor,” said Norris. “But you never know until a week to 10 days, after everybody gets out in the orchard. People could be surprised.”

Norris says he doesn’t expect almond supplies to run low any time soon.

“Last year we had a record crop of over three-billion pounds,” said Norris. “We carried over a lot of product that we didn’t sell from last year into this year. That’s kind of offsetting the impact if we did have any type of severe crop loss, which we’re not predicting.”

Experts say the most severe issue facing growers has nothing to do with winter weather. Norris says farmers ship more than 70% of their almonds overseas. This comes during a supply chain crisis, and a shortage of workers at ports.

“To get to China, it would take three weeks,” said Norris. “Now it takes anywhere from 45 to 60 days.”

Those delays make it pricier for farmers to ship their crops.

“This is the most difficult time we’ve seen in more than 30 years,” said Norris. “Shipments are off internationally about 22%. We can sell the product. The frustration is we can’t get a place on a boat to ship it, and it takes much longer to get there. If you can’t get the product to the consumer, they’ll buy something else other than almonds.”

The supply chain headaches, stemming from the Coronavirus pandemic, come as California’s drought drags on, and soaring inflation drives up food prices across the board. So your next bag of almonds could be expensive.