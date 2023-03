BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The I-5 over the Grapevine is closed in both directions due to heavy snow and ice Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from CHP fort Tejon.

The Tejon Pass is closed at the base of the Grapevine, any vehicles that have passed the closure will be escorted through the pass by CHP.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information is made available.