Winter activities in Kern County to get you in the holiday spirit

Check for more activities as the holiday season gets closer!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season has returned, along with many other Kern County activities that had to go virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s a holiday activity for everyone this year, whether you’d like to stay in the comfort of your vehicle, stay active with an 8K run or try out ice skating.

Here’s an alphabetical list of activities and events happening around town.

Bakersfield Christmas Town

The Bakersfield Christmas Town is returning this year as both a walk-thru and drive-thru event. Activities include a light display, Santa Claus meet and greet, sledding hill, train ride, skating rink, laser tag, letter writing to Santa and more.

Dates: Nov. 26 – Jan. 1

Location: Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave.

*Drive-thru entrance is off of 40th Street next to Sam Lynn Ball Park

Hours:

Sunday through Thursday: 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 5:30-10 p.m.

*Drive-thru only on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Admission:

$20 for walk-thru admission, Children 2 and under Free

$25 per vehicle for drive-thru admission (Monday-Thursday)

$35 per vehicle for drive-thru admission (Friday, Sunday)

$40 per vehicle for drive-thru admission (Saturday)

$50 per limo or passenger van of 10 people or more (Monday-Thursday)

$100 per limo or passenger van of 10 people or more (Friday-Sunday)

To purchase tickets ahead of time, visit this link.

Fox Theater Holiday Movie Screenings



Courtesy: The Historic Fox Theater

The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater has several movie screenings scheduled in December that will get you into the holiday spirit.

All tickets can be purchased online at AXS.com or by calling the Fox Theater at 661-324-1369.

Location: Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St.

Dates and Times:

Monday, Dec. 6: “Gremlins”

Doors open: 6 p.m.

Movie begins: 7 p.m.

Admission: $5, purchase tickets here

—

Saturday, Dec. 20: “Miracle on 34th Street”

Doors open: 6 p.m.

Movie begins: 7 p.m.

Admission: $5, purchase tickets here

Hanukkah 8K Run

Courtesy: 8 Krazy Kilometers

Temple Beth El Bakersfield is hosting a virtual Hanukkah 8 Krazy Kilometers run from Monday, Nov. 29 through Monday, Dec. 6. Participants will complete a virtual or solo 8K or 2K run anytime during the eight days of Hanukkah.

The virtual runs can take place anywhere. There will also be courses set up at the Panorama Vista Preserve for solo runs.

Participants will be asked to download the mobile app, RaceJoy, to track their runs and access the courses. The app will also give audio cues along the route and allow participants to post their finish time. Awards will be given to top finishers of the 8K solo run. There will also be a holiday costume contest and nightly Hanukkah cookie drawing. This year, there will be team registration for all event runs. Teams of 3 or more will receive a registration discount.

For more details, visit 8krazykilometers.org.

Dates: Nov. 26 – Dec. 6

Location: anywhere or solo runs at Panorama Vista Preserve, 901 E. Roberts Ln.

Admission:

$24 for 2K solo run at Panorama Vista Preserve

$24 for 2K virtual anywhere run

$32 for 8K solo run at Panorama Vista Preserve

$32 for 8K virtual anywhere run

Visit this link to register for the run.

HolidayLights at CALM

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s HolidayLights at CALM, which will be a drive-thru event. The California Living Museum says last year’s drive-thru event was a huge success and has been named one of the best holiday light shows in the country.

Dates: Nov. 27 – Jan. 1

Location: CALM Zoo, 10500 Alfred Harrell Hwy.

Hours: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Admission: $30 per vehicle

To purchase tickets, visit this link.

Valley Children’s Ice Center – Ice Skating

Valley Children’s Ice Center of Bakersfield announced the return of public ice skating. Times and admission vary based on the ice center’s schedule. They release a new schedule every week. Skate rentals are available.

Visit bakersfieldicesports.com/weekly-schedule for more information.

Location: Valley Children’s Ice Center of Bakersfield, 1325 Q St., Ste. 100 (next to Maya Cinemas)

Admission: