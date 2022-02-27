BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some lucky pups embarked on the trip of their lifetimes.

The Bakersfield Animal Care Center was awarded a grant by the Best Friends Animal Society to fly more than two dozen dogs to Canada to help them find new homes.

The Wings of Rescue event is part of the Live Large campaign dedicated to finding forever homes for big dogs. The event Saturday focused on pit-bulls, organizers said.

“We sent 25 dogs, primarily pit-bulls who had been in the shelter and overlooked here, to new homes in Calgary, Alberta,” Ric Browde, president of Wings of Rescue, said.

“They’re great dogs and they get a bad rap, so they’re hard to adopt and they also have very big litters. If we could cut down on pit-bull breeding in the United States, all shelters in the United States would be ‘no-kill.'”

The Bakersfield Animal Care Center will also be featured in a future episode of “Lucky Dog” documenting the journey of these dogs finding new homes.