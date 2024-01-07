BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wings of Rescue and Bakersfield Animal Care Center are taking to the skies to stop Kern’s pet overpopulation crisis.

On Jan. 6, 35 dogs were transported by plane to Seattle where organizers say they can get adopted in less than 2 weeks. The pets were loaded up at Bakersfield Jet Center around 9 a.m. Most of the dogs were abandoned, dumped or even on the verge of death when organizers jump in and offered help.

“One of mine is a dump. Literally, we watched him throw it out the truck and drive away,” said Amber Redding.

Every one of these dogs get to live another day, and it all starts at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

“There are 900 steps we have to take, and a lot of those steps are tedious,” said Joshua Proctor with BACC. It costs about $15,000 per trip, and he’s set the goal to do 24 trips in 2024.

The 35 canines have to all be altered, up to date on their shots, and checked by a vet before being transported to two stops in Seattle, Washington.

The next Wings of Rescue is scheduled for Jan. 20, and volunteers are needed. For more information, click here.