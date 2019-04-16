Wings of Freedom Tour lands at Meadows Field

Meadows Field Airport is taking a trip to the past this week with vintage planes on display.

The Wings of Freedom Tour touched down in Bakersfield on Monday.

Authentically restored fighter planes and bombers from World War II are on display.

Among the aircraft is the only B-24 Liberator that is still flying today, according to museum director Jamie Mitchell.

The tour is open to visitors on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

A tour is $15 for adults and $5 for kids age 12 and under.

You have an option to fly in on the aircraft if you make a $400 tax-deductible donation.

You can find out how at the Collings Foundation website.