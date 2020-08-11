Wings ‘N’ Wheels event returning to Minter Field Air Museum Nov. 14

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The third annual Wings ‘N’ Wheels event is returning to the Minter Field Air Museum on Nov. 14. History fans and lovers of all things vintage can enjoy live music and check out the vintage aircraft.

Attendees can enjoy viewing vintage planes, cars, boats and more. Wings ‘N’ Wheels will have food, beer and other vendors while live 40’s big band music entertains.

“Come out and give thanks to our veterans and those that are serving in the military,” said event organizers.

The Wings ‘N’ Wheels event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. The Minter Field Air Museum is located at 201 Aviation Dr. in Shafter.