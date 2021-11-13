Wings ‘N’ Wheels event raises money for Minter Air Museum

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The Minter Air Museum celebrated its fourth Wings ‘N’ Wheels event Saturday on the 80th anniversary of its 1941 founding.

The event took place at the museum at Highway 99 and Lerdo Highway, open to the public. It featured music from the ’40s, a car show and food, and aircraft that are part of the history at Minter Field.

Ronald Pierce, board chairman of the Minter Air Museum, says it feels good to be back this year after the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. He encourages the public’s support of the museum.

Wings ‘N’ Wheels was a fundraiser for Minter Field, which opened in 1941, eight months before the U.S. entered World War II.