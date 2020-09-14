Wings N’ Wheels canceled this year due to COVID-19

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The Minter Field Air Museum has canceled its upcoming Wings N’ Wheels event due to COVID-19.

The annual event, the biggest fundraiser of the year for the museum, was set to take place on Nov. 14. The museum is encouraging anyone who would like to help out during this difficult time to make a donation.

Donations should be made out to Minter Field Air Museum and mailed to: M.F.A.M. PO Box 445, Shafter, CA, 93263.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3bZEG8g or contact the museum on Fridays and Saturdays at 661-393-0291.