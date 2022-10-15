BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The League of Dreams hosted its second annual Wine Women and Shoes event Saturday.
A group of 38 men from across Kern County competed for the coveted King of Sole crown — a title they earn by personally raising funds for the League of Dreams.
The 2021 King of Sole, Raymond Lara, raised almost $5,000 for the nonprofit last year.
At last check, KUZZ’s Brent Michaels is in the lead to become this year’s King of Sole with nearly $3,700 in donations.
League of Dreams is a local adaptive sports league for children with disablities. It offers 10 seasonal sports leagues and activities.
You can donate to the League of Dreams at this link.