BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The League of Dreams hosted its second annual Wine Women and Shoes event Saturday.

A group of 38 men from across Kern County competed for the coveted King of Sole crown — a title they earn by personally raising funds for the League of Dreams.

The 2021 King of Sole, Raymond Lara, raised almost $5,000 for the nonprofit last year.

At last check, KUZZ’s Brent Michaels is in the lead to become this year’s King of Sole with nearly $3,700 in donations.

League of Dreams is a local adaptive sports league for children with disablities. It offers 10 seasonal sports leagues and activities.

You can donate to the League of Dreams at this link.