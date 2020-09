BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This year’s Wine, Women & Shoes event kicked off virtually last week — but the real fun will happen Saturday.

A fashion show, auction and “best in shoe” contest will be held virtually with gift cards for the winners. 17 News’ Maddie Janssen will emcee the event taking place from 2 to 3 p.m.

The event benefits the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County. To register for free, text WWSBAKO to 41444.