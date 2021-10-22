Wine, Women & Shoes event returns this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wine Women & Shoes fundraiser is returning for the first time in over a year.

The event is a chance for ladies to get glamorous with their girlfriends while enjoying some wine from local vendors, while celebrating a good cause. This year, the event benefits League of Dreams.

Attendees can bid for items in live and silent auctions, participate in raffles and watch a fashion show.

The event takes place Oct. 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Jessica Mathews at jessica@ourleagueofdreams.com. You can also purchase tickets using this link.