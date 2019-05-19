Wine, Women & Shoes benefited ADAKC of Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a great excuse for women in Kern County to enjoy wine and shoes for a good cause.

The annual shopping event Wine, Women and Shoes was held Saturday at a private residence in Northeast Bakersfield.

Guests were treated to fine wines, delicious food and fashion.

The money from purchases made benefited the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County.

“100% of proceeds raised will stay local to benefit our clients and families on the Alzheimer’s journey. We are a center that we provide care Monday through Friday. We say we are families helping families here in Kern County,” said Board President of ADAKC, Janelle Capra.

Another highlight of the event – the “Shoe Guys.”

Dozens of local men representing different organizations, including our very own Alex Fisher who catered to guests.

And, 17’s Maddie Janssen was also there to emcee the festivities.