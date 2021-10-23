‘Wine, Women and Shoes’ event raises money for League of Dreams

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual fundraiser “Wine, Women and Shoes” took place Saturday benefiting the League of Dreams of Kern County.

Event organizers say its a mix of fashion and compassion at “Wine, Women and Shoes.”

More than 400 guests took part in the event, that included an array of wines. Local group “The Shoe Guys” set up a marketplace with several shoe designers, plus a live auction.

Proceeds benefited the League of Dreams, which helps children with disabilities pariticpate in sports.

For more on future events, visit their website.