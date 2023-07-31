BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re looking to lift your wine spirits, Kern County’s new wine trail is just the thing to try.
The new Bakersfield Kern County Wine Trail, organized by Visit Bakersfield, allows county residents to “savor award-winning wines” from tasting rooms to wine bars and vineyards throughout Bakersfield and Tehachapi.
According to organizers, visiting a participating location on the winery trail can enter you in a chance to win a wine trail polo, a custom insulated wine tote or a wine trail Yeti cup.
The trail includes the following participating locations:
- BottleShock Wine and Brew, located at 1002 19th St. in Bakersfield
- Dorner Family Vineyard, located at 18274 Old Ranch Rd. in Tehachapi
- Imbibe Wine and Spirits, located at 4140 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield
- San Rucci Winery, located at 6201 Schirra Ct. Suite 7 in Bakersfield
- Tehachapi Winery, located at 22136 Bailey Rd. in Tehachapi
- Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company, located at 26877 Cummings Valley Rd. in Tehachapi
- Tlo Wines Tasting Room, located at 1212 18th St. in Bakersfield
- Triassic Vineyards, located at 24627 Cummings Valley Rd. in Tehachapi
- Wine Me Up, located at 3900 Coffee Rd. Suite 2 in Bakersfield
To sign up for the trail, visit the Visit Bakersfield website and sign up for the free pass. When prompted, present the pass at participating locations to enter for a chance to win prizes.