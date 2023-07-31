BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re looking to lift your wine spirits, Kern County’s new wine trail is just the thing to try.

The new Bakersfield Kern County Wine Trail, organized by Visit Bakersfield, allows county residents to “savor award-winning wines” from tasting rooms to wine bars and vineyards throughout Bakersfield and Tehachapi.

According to organizers, visiting a participating location on the winery trail can enter you in a chance to win a wine trail polo, a custom insulated wine tote or a wine trail Yeti cup.

The trail includes the following participating locations:

To sign up for the trail, visit the Visit Bakersfield website and sign up for the free pass. When prompted, present the pass at participating locations to enter for a chance to win prizes.