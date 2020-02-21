Wind Wolves Preserve looking for volunteers to help with Spring Nature Festival next month

The Wind Wolves Preserve is looking for volunteers for its annual Spring Nature Festival next month.

The festival will be held on March 21 and 22 at the preserve, located at 16019 Highway 166. Wind Wolves needs people who can cover shifts from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. All volunteers should be 18 years old and up.

The Spring Nature Festival normally brings in nearly 8,000 people, according to the preserve. The event includes guided hikes, exhibits, wildlife and wildflower viewing, preserve tours and more. If you would like to volunteer or need more information, email brittany.h@twc-ca.org.