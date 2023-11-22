BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wind Wolves Preserve’s family friendly “Wild Kidz” event will be returning Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3 to the preserve with educational booths and reptile presentations happening throughout each day, according to organizers.

Attendees can expect to learn about science, nature and even meet live snakes at the Crossing Campground (the grassy area near the main restroom).

Some of the activities to expect at the event include making wildflower seed bombs, practicing outdoor preparedness skills such as, pitching a tent, tying knots, using a compass and learning about food webs, organizers said in a news release.

A “science sleuths” program is also scheduled for 2 p.m. each day. The program is an outdoor puzzle room experience where kids will follow a series of clues to solve a mystery on the preserve.

This is a free event and will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Head on over to Eventbrite.com to reserve your spot. For more information, call 661-858-1115 or email windwolvespreserve@wildlandsconservancy.org.