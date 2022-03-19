BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wind Wolves Preserve is hosting their 7th annual Spring Nature Festival this weekend.

Visitors can see all that nature has to offer at the preserve. Visitors can take a guided hike through the San Emigidio Canyon Trail or can learn about reptiles that can be found there and even see a desert tortoise.

“We feel like access to nature is a birthright. So we want the community to know that we’re here. We’re free every single day, we’re open to the public,” Wild Wolves Preserve manager Melissa Dabulamandi said.

The festival continues on Sunday, March 20. Exhibits are open from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.