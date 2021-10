BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Skies have begun to clear up in Kern County with air officials ending the poor air quality alert.

Air quality monitors issued the alert nearly a week ago due mostly due to the KNP Complex and Windy fires burning to the north in Tulare County.

Over the last few days, winds have shifted and are now pushing the smoke to the northeast. The improved air quality is expected to last until next week.