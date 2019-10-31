Wind-blown tree crashes into South Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Strong winds caused many problems Wednesday for people throughout Kern County including a homeowner in South Bakersfield.

The wind brought down not one, but two big trees at a home on Dodge Avenue.

One of the trees fell onto the street, the other smashed through the home at around 12:30 p.m.

A neighbor says he herd the crash and rushed over. He says an older man was home at the time and helped him get out.

The neighbor also shut off the gas, just to be safe, he says.