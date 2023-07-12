BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — La Plazita Meat Market on Wilson Road is temporarily closed after health inspectors found several code violations including an infestation of cockroaches.

According to the Kern County Public Health Department, investigators observed the lack of knowledge when it came to sanitizing food surfaces, proper labeling and food safety etiquette.

It is not immediately clear how long the market will be closed.

KGET tried to contact La Plazita for comment Wednesday but have not received a response.