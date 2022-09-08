BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — Willie Nelson will be making his return to the streets of Bakersfield with a performance at the River Walk Amphitheater in October.

The Willie Nelson & Family concert is scheduled for Oct. 11, at the Dignity Health Amphitheater at the Park at River Walk, according to Dignity Health Amphitheater manager, Nick Wynne.

Tickets for the performance, which range from $51 to $146, go on sale Monday, Sept. 12., at 10 a.m. via AXS, Wynne said.

Nelson’s career spans seven-decades as an award winning musician and has amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor and activist.