Willie Nelson to perform at Bakersfield’s Mechanics Bank Theater in January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Willie Nelson is on the road again and is set to perform at Mechanics Bank Theater in January.

The concert featuring Willie Nelson & Family is scheduled to take place Jan. 4, 2020 at the downtown Bakersfield arena. Presale tickets are available Friday morning but you can get some presale tickets through KUZZ.

You can purchase tickets at this link.

Wille Nelson is a country music legend whose career spans six decades and over 200 albums.

Nelson recently released a new album titled, “Ride Me Back Home.”