BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s mask mandate for schools officially ended Saturday.

The new guidance makes face coverings a recommendation rather than a requirement at schools, regardless of vaccination status. The move came after months of protest and vocal opposition to masking at local school board meetings.

While many parents still support wearing masks in schools, others have questioned why it’s necessary when they no longer are required to do so in supermarkets and elsewhere.

Today, 17 News asked: Will you require your child to continue wearing a mask in school?

Nearly three-quarters of respondents said they will not require their child to continue wearing a mask in school.

“No, I will not require my kids to wear a face mask in school. However, they will have one with them if there is a need for them to wear it…” Facebook user Michael

“Yes and respect for those who will. It’s a personal choice, not a group decision. If you don’t want to keep wearing one, don’t, just be respectful of those of us who do.” Facebook user Jonathan

