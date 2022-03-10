BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The TSA will extend its mask mandate for airports, planes, buses and rail systems after consulting with the CDC. The directive had been set to expire on March 18 and now will stay in effect through April 18.

According to the Associated Press, the revised mask policy for transit systems is based off its newly released COVID-19 community levels metric.

As of March 3, more than 90% of the U.S. population is in a location with low or medium COVID-19 community levels.

Today, 17 News asked: Will you continue to wear a mask on public transit after April 18?

About two thirds of respondents said they would keep wearing masks on public transit. 169 total respondents said they would not.

“I don’t use public transit, but I will wear mask in pubic places” Facebook user Vivian Taylor

“No, never got into wearing masks. Only did it when I had to.” Facebook user Lara Lynn

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.