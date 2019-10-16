Will Supervisor Leticia Perez run for re-election?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Time is running out for candidates to file for public office and we still have no indication whether Supervisor Leticia Perez will be running for re-election.

Perez represents the fifth supervisorial district and she’s up for re-election in 2020. She needs to make a decision before mid-December whether to file her papers for candidacy.

While Perez has not said if she will run for re-election, the Kern County elections office has confirmed Perez’s 2020 campaign was terminated in December of 2017.

The fifth district supervisor has also stopped filing financial reports for her campaign. According to the county elections office, these reports are required for an active run, but no longer required from non-active campaign committees.

We asked democratic political analyst Neel Sanappa about Supervisor Perez’s campaign termination.

“She’s likely busy deciding with her family if she’s running again or do something else and I think she’s just keeping her cards close to the chest for now, but I think we’ll find out soon enough whether she’s running for office again,” said Sanappa.

As we’ve reported, Perez is facing two misdemeanor charges relating to voting on a marijuana issue that her husband, cannabis lobbyist Fernando Jara, was allegedly receiving financial compensation for.

If convicted, Perez could face up to a year in county jail, a $10,000 fine, and could be prohibited from holding elected office for four years. Her next court date is scheduled for next Tuesday.

Perez still has time to file for re-election. December 6th is the deadline.

We’ve called Perez several times today for comment but she has not returned our calls.