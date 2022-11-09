BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today, Bakersfield’s own Kevin McCarthy officially announced his bid to become the next Speaker of the House. The announcement comes after the Associated Press called the 20th Congressional District race for the incumbent, who has tallied a substantial lead over Democratic challenger Marisa Wood. Despite not seeing an immediate red wave as expected, McCarthy says he still expects the GOP to take control of the House of Representatives, putting him in line for speakership.

We want to know: Will Kern County benefit if Kevin McCarthy becomes House Speaker?

No He’s done nothing for kern co for years. Vivian Taylor, Facebook User

Lol, No. Eddie L Crane, Facebook User

Of course! Sara Vee, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.