BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wildflowers are back in season at the Wind Wolves Preserve.

Wind Wolves Preserve says the flowers are blooming over the next two weeks and visitors can get the best look at them on the Wildflower Loop Trail.

The preserve is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visitors are encouraged to stay on the trail to take photos and not remove any of them as souvenirs.