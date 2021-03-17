Wildflower blooms may not be as robust this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bureau of Land Management is advising wildflower enthusiasts to plan ahead before making a trip as wildflower blooms may not be as bountiful this year due to historically low rainfall.

“According to the National Weather Service, some areas in central and southern California have received less than 20 percent of their normal precipitation this year,” a bureau release said. “As a result, wildflower watchers may have better luck at less traditional viewing spots such as the Red Hills or the Merced River recreation management areas in Tuolumne County or Mariposa County, respectively.”

The bureau has also started hashtag #TracktheBloom on its Facebook and Twitter accounts for the public to view wildflowers virtually or find the best observation spots throughout the season.

Parking is limited and first-come, first-served at BLM day-use areas. Parking lots are often full by 7 a.m. on weekends and parking in “no parking” areas, on private land or blocking the roadway is not allowed, the release said.