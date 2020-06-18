Wildfire season: Residents should prepare for smoke impacts from nearby fires, officials say

Flames from the Quail Fire burn along a hillside near Winters, Calif., on Saturday, June 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Air quality control officials say it’s now wildfire season in the San Joaquin Valley, and residents should be prepared for health impacts from drifting fire smoke from nearby fires.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is reminding residents that smoke from nearby wildfires could pose risks for people with heart or lung disease. The particulate matter from the smoke can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of heart attack or stroke, the agency said in a release Thursday.

People with respiratory illness, including COVID-19, children and older populations are most susceptible to the negative health effects from wildfire smoke.

Officials advise residents experiencing poor air quality to move indoors and to filtered, air conditioned rooms and contact their primary care providers if necessary.

They also remind residents that cloth masks or face coverings, do not provide protection against the fine particulate matter in wildfire smoke. They recommend N95 or P100 respirator masks. You can find more information at this link.

If you smell or see smoke or falling ash around you, consider air quality “unhealthy” and head indoors if possible.

You can check the latest air quality conditions at myRAAN.com.