BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This year’s wildfire season has arrived late, and many people are looking to protect their homes amid the raging flames.

“Traditionally, as the year goes on you’re going to see more fires because the longer you have hot, dry weather, the more the vegetation cures and dries and the grasses die,” Captain Andrew Freeborn of the Kern County Fire Department told 17 News. “It certainly seems the rains in the spring helped in regards to the fires that we would have seen in the spring months, but we didn’t see much of that.”

However, while the rain worked in Kern County’s favor, it also worked against the community.

“That rain produced a lot more grass. And so now we have a lot more potential for more fires to occur,” Freeborn said.

With a summer that’s been excessively hot, the potential for dangerous fires is extremely high.

“There’s no moisture in sight, no rain coming. And so we know everything is the perfect conditions for fires to burn and for fires to start easily and to spread quickly,” Freeborn said.

Joe Fanucchi is a resident in Lebec who was forced to deal with one of these blazes.

“I freaked out. It was probably 40 feet from the house,” Fanucchi told 17 News. “I’m still kind of shocked.”

The area around Fanucchi’s home was free of flammable material, aiding the fire department in saving his home.

“We couldn’t have saved that home had those individuals not completed their hazard reduction around their property,” Freeborn said. “So we need to continue stressing the importance, especially to those in the mountain areas, that they need to maintain that defensible space around their property.”

Fanucchi encourages others to be wary of the threat these wildfires pose.

“I just tell people, ‘always be prepared.’ You never know,” Fanucchi said.

Freeborn said to maintain that “defensible space” around your home, keep the area 100 feet around your home manicured and tidy, free of any potential flammables like wood, dead grass or brush.