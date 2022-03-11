BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sound awakened Crystal Hendrix in the middle of a summer night in Bear Valley.

When she went to check, she found herself face-to-face with a hungry predator.

“A bear got halfway into our laundry room that was in our kitchen,” Hendrix said. “I think it could just smell the food that was in the kitchen.”

It was the most startling incident in a more-active-than-usual summer for bear activity. After the botched ursine B&E, the Hendrix family installed trail cameras to give them early warning.

Those cameras haven’t captured just bears, but elk and mountain lions, too.

As human communities expand into the foothills and other natural habitats, ecologist Dr. Lucas Hall isn’t surprised by the uptick in wildlife sightings.

“We often might be missing that in many cases, we came into their neighborhood first, and then they adjusted to that,” Hall, a professor of ecology at Cal State Bakersfield, said.

For bears especially, human expansion can mean an easier route to food, which draws them further into residential areas.

“They’re going to be as energy-efficient as they can be,” Hall said. “If that means going to a neighborhood that might be close, and digging through a garbage can rather than going up into the mountain and chasing prey down, they’re going to take the more energy-saving route.”

Hendrix and her family have felt the effects. She says Bear Valley has seen an influx of residents — and many don’t understand how to live with wildlife.

“There’s a lot of new people that live up here that need a lot more education,” Hendrix said. “The birds here are naturally here. They don’t need us to feed them. The deer? They’ve been here before we did. They don’t need us to feed them.”

For Hendrix, it’s all about coexistence — and learning to see humans as the guests.