BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wiki’s Wine Dive & Grill will give first responders a free meal for National First Responders Day next week.

The restaurant says they’ll provide a free lunch to on-duty first responders that includes a burger, chips, cookie and a drink from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 28. Off-duty first responders are invited to dine in on their patio. ID is required.

Wiki’s Wine Dive & Grill is located at 11350 Ming Ave. For more information, call 661-339-4547.