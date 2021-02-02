Wienerschnitzel now offering ‘Veggie Dogs’ in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wienerschnitzel is now offering vegan hot dogs at all Bakersfield locations.

Bakersfield has been chosen as part of the test market for the new offerings, according to the company’s website. Several locations around town have already been advertising the “Veggie Dogs” on their store-fronts.

There are three “Veggie Dog” options, including the Backyard Veggie Dog, Barbeque Veggie Dog and a Chicago Veggie Dog. The Backyard Veggie Dog comes with American cheese, pickle spear, tomato, ketchup and mustard. The Barbeque Veggie Dog comes with BBQ sauce, pickle spear and onions. The Chicago Veggie Dog comes with a pickle spear, tomato, sport peppers, onions, relish, mustard and celery salt.

Participating Locations:

4044 MING AVE. BAKERSFIELD, CA, 93309 661-397-5351

1130 UNION AVE. BAKERSFIELD, CA, 93307 661-325-3055

6200 WHITE LN. BAKERSFIELD, CA, 93309 661-397-4686

3748 COFFEE RD. BAKERSFIELD, CA, 93308 661-589-2855

2931 NILES ST. BAKERSFIELD, CA, 93306 661-323-2502

2401 BRUNDAGE LN. BAKERSFIELD, CA, 93304 661-325-0689

236 NORTH CHESTER AVE. OILDALE, CA, 93308 661-393-0471