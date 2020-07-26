Widower remembers woman killed in Stockdale Highway hit-and-run, shares message for suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The husband of a Bakersfield woman who lost her life during a hit-and-run car crash last week shared Saturday how he wants his soulmate to be remembered, and pleaded with the driver who caused the collision to turn him or herself in.

“We’re devastated,” said Rick Geneau of his late wife Debbie. “We don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Debbie Geneau perished when a ​crash involving two other cars caused one vehicle to launch off the center divider and land straight onto her car. The driver who caused the crash fled the scene.

Rick met Debbie when they were both just 14. At the time of Debbie’s passing, the couple had been married for 45 years.

“I thought I was the strength of the family. Come to find out she was my strength,” he said with tears in his eyes, noting Debbie a beloved member of this community. She was a woman who was loved by all and woman who did it all, he continued.

“My bride. My barber — Not certified. My nurse — Not certified. My confidant — Certified. My best friend — Certified. My lover — Oh yeah, certified.”

As the family continues to mourn, the focus turns to the ​driver who caused the accident.

“We ask you to turn yourselves into the authorities before the authorities find you,” Rick said. “You won’t be able to live the rest of your life with this on your shoulders.”

Hundreds of people — both friends and strangers — reached out to the family since the accident. Rick said he and the family were grateful for the outpouring of love, condolences, and support.

BPD confirms an investigation is underway as the agency continues to search for the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.

The family has set up a a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses. Click here to access the page.

Geneau leaves behind her husband, daughter, son-in-law, and three grandchildren.