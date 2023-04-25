BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A live military hand grenade was found in a shoebox at a residence in Bakersfield, police said.

Police responded to a residence for a report of found property where they found the live hand grenade, the department said in a news release.

Investigators said that a widow found the grenade stored in a shoebox which belonged to her late husband. It is believed her husband received the grenade from a family member who served in World War II.

The BPD Bomb Squad secured the grenade and rendered it safe.

No prosecution is being sought, according to the release.