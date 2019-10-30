Widespread outages impacting thousands throughout Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday’s gusty winds are believed to be behind widespread power outages throughout the city impacting more than 8,000 PG&E customers.

The largest outage, impacting 1,349 customers, was reported in the area of Stockdale Highway north to Truxtun Avenue, east to New Stine Road, south to Ellis Avenue and west to near North El Rio Drive.

The second largest outage was affecting 1,328 customers, according to PG&E’s outage map. It occurred in the area of Chester Avenue north to West Columbus Street, east to San Dimas Street, south to Garces Circle and west to Golden State Avenue.