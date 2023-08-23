FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE/KGET) – Officials announced Wednesday that McChicken lovers in parts of California, including Bakersfield, will get a first taste of McDonald’s newest Grand McChicken Sandwich.

Bakersfield is serving as a test market for this new item in an attempt at what McDonald’s says to give fans more of what they are craving. Locals will be among the first to try the Grand McChicken Sandwich.

This sandwich is described to be a bigger version of the original McChicken and can be tried starting August 23 as part of a limited-time test at participating McDonald’s throughout Bakersfield, Sacramento, Chico, Fresno, and Nevada, including Reno.

The Grand McChicken will be available for lunch and dinner in-restaurant, at the drive-thru, via McDelivery, and on the McDonald’s app.