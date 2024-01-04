BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Whole Foods location is set to open in Bakersfield and anchor at a major redevelopment project at Rosedale Highway and Coffee Road, according to developers.

Sage Investco, the developers of the future project at the southwest corner of Rosedale Highway and Coffee Road, released a statement saying Whole Foods would anchor a 25-acre site that would include a community park and electric car charging stations. The company said the project would also include other “renowned” retailers but those were not revealed.

No date for when construction on the project would begin was provided in Sage Investco’s statement.

The site is the former location of a PG&E power plant and has sat as an mostly empty lot since.

“The site has been vacant and blighted for nearly 40 years and we appreciate PG&E’s critically needed support toward ensuring that this prominent corner becomes the amenity the community has long desired,” Patrick Charriou, manager of Sage Investco, said in a statement.

The site is planned for 250,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said in the statement the development is chance to turn the location in a “community asset.”

“The City of Bakersfield’s leadership and community are excited about this project and want to see it succeed,” Goh said.

Last year, the city surveyed residents on what retailers and restaurants were desired to open in Bakersfield. Whole Foods was one of the top responses along with IKEA, Nordstrom, Bass Pro Shops and REI. City officials said it received more 3,600 responses to the survey.

According to Sage Investco, the development is also slated to bring 1,000 jobs and generate approximately $209 millions in sales, more than $3 million in sales and property tax revenues to the city.

