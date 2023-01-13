BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kevin McCarthy had barely wrapped his fingers around that long-coveted gavel when, in his first address before Congress as speaker of the House on Jan. 6, he referenced his late father.

“You know, my father always told me, ‘It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,’” McCarthy said, “and now we need to finish strong for the American people.”

A half-dozen times or more, the congressman from Bakersfield – now second in line to the presidency – mentioned his dad as a source of inspiration.

“Last week was tough,” McCarthy told Sean Hannity in a recent Fox News interview, “but remember what my father always said: ‘It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.’ And let me tell you what happened after last week …”

McCarthy’s father was Owen McCarthy Jr. Like his congressman son, the elder McCarthy was a Bakersfield guy, born and raised.

Owen McCarthy was a career firefighter who rose to the rank of assistant chief in the Bakersfield Fire Department. Henry Pacheco worked alongside him as a fellow assistant fire chief.

“He was happy-go-lucky,” Pacheco said. “He laughed at everything. I never heard him get mad at anybody. He was a good guy. I mean, he was a tenacious person. His whole thought was to get the job done and to save firemen’s lives.”

Owen McCarthy introduced a number of safety measures to the city fire department during his 31-year tenure. But change is hard and McCarthy’s new policies and procedures weren’t always embraced by the rank and file.

“(McCarthy) was the one who caused the fire department to make the drastic change in safety,” Pacheco said. “What they wore … Some people probably didn’t think it was him, but it was him. His tenacity to get the job done.”

Owen McCarthy had a quiet way about him that the entire department appreciated. That included the man he appointed to teach local kids about fire safety – Dan Heining, known in schools all over the city as Firefighter Dan.

“His outlook, as much positivity as he had, it was infectious,” Heining said. “And he was, like I said, just a good man.”

McCarthy won special admiration from Heining the day he called Heining into his office to chastise him for failing to fill out some paperwork properly, but then, in an odd and potentially awkward moment, realized he also had a community award to bestow on the fire educator. The men shared a good laugh over it.

Owen McCarthy died of cancer in 2000 leaving his wife Roberta, known as Bert to all, and four adult children.

“Bert was as tenacious as Owen was,” Pacheco said.

But even in the throes of his cancer treatment, even in chemotherapy, Owen McCarthy brought positivity to his fellow cancer patients.

“He had those people that were in there, taking the IVs and stuff … (and) he had them laughing,” Pacheco said. “I mean, it’s a sad place, but with Owen, it wasn’t.”

On Jan. 26, Kevin McCarthy will turn 58 years old – the same age his father was when he passed away 23 years ago. Owen McCarthy would have turned 82 this year.

The McCarthys were a firefighting family. Owen’s late brother Tom McCarthy was also an assistant chief, but for the Kern County Fire Department.

Now Kevin McCarthy will be putting out fires too – fires of a much different kind in a divided Congress full of vocal critics.

We don’t know what kind of specific advice Owen McCarthy would give his son, but Henry Pacheco is certain he knows what his former colleague would say to the new speaker of the House.

“Kevin? ‘Thank God. I love you, man.’”