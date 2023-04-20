BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dogs will no longer be permitted at the Haggin Oaks Farmers Market due to California safety codes, according to the farmers market.

According to the market’s social media post, having furry friends at the farmers market violates California health and safety code 114259.5, which states, that “live animals are not allowed in certified farmers’ markets and permitted food facilities.”

The ban does not apply to service animals.

The market says it has dealt with issues related to dogs urinating and defecating near food stands and made the decision on banning dogs in order to keep the market from being shut down.

“Each week we are dodging major issues and before someone gets hurt we will have to try to manage this from a different perspective,” the post stated.

The Haggin Oaks farmers market is held at Kaiser Permanente on Ming Avenue and Haggin Oaks Boulevard every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.