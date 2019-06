Whitewater Wednesday returns this week in Kernville.

The Kernville Chamber of Commerce and rafting companies are sponsoring the event giving people a chance to safely experience the rush of whitewater rafting.

Rides are available on June 19.

For $55 you take a ride on the Lickety Split or the Sequoia Splash between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

You can purchase tickets online at this link.