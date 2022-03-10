BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A wound has re-opened for Jermari Terrell’s family facing the reality that yet another loved one was lost to the senseless act of an allegedly intoxicated driver.

The first loss happened back in 2004 when Jermari Terrell’s father, Jermaine Patrick Terrell, was killed by a drunk driver off Ming Avenue and Ashe Road.

Wednesday night, Jermari was headed home after dropping off a friend on White Lane and Dovewood Street. Right before 11 p.m., a woman suspected of driving under the influence struck Jermari’s coupe, sending his car crashing into a nearby apartment complex.

Jermani’s older brother, Jermaine Terrell, got a call minutes after the crash. He rushed to the site of the crash only to find a mangled car and good Samaritans attempting to keep his younger brother alive.

“He was my right-hand man,” said Jermaine. “The only thing that was on my mind was getting to my brother and seeing him one last time.”

It was too late, Jermari died at the scene. The sight of his brother’s corpse on the ground nearly knocked the air out of Jermaine’s lungs. His mother, who later arrived at the scene was in disbelief that her family had to go through this again.

Bakersfield police identified the driver of the SUV early Thursday morning as 29-year-old Kimberly Phommasouk. She was arrested on a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony driving under the influence resulting in death and DUI.

Thursday morning, family, friends, and community members gathered at a makeshift memorial where Jermari’s life was cut short. Bringing with them their flowers, their respects, and tears to shed as they remembered Jermari whose life revolved around photography, car culture, and making sure everyone was always happy.

Peter Viesnah Sang met Jermari when they attended Kern Middle School, he’s now left without words and the memories of fishing trips to Pyramid Lake with Jermari.

“No matter the situation, he always found a way to make you happy,” said Sang.

Jermari was a graduate of the Class of 2020 at Ridgeview High School and aspired to become a firefighter, his brother tells us Jermari was in the process of joining the fire academy.

“Growing up he always talked about wanting to be a firefighter,” said Jermaine “I would tell him, you got to do you.”

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Thursday night at 7 p.m. on White Lane and Dovewood Street. The Terrell Family has started a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses.

“There isn’t really anything I can tell her,” said Jermaine. “My brother is gone, and it won’t change anything, but I do forgive her, that’s all I can say.”